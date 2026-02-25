Minas Gerais Tragedy: Torrential Rains Ravage Brazilian Southeast
Heavy rains in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais have resulted in at least 23 fatalities and 47 missing persons. Major flooding has displaced 440 people in Juiz de Fora, prompting humanitarian and reconstruction efforts. A state of calamity is declared to expedite relief measures.
Severe rainfall in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais has left devastation in its wake. Local authorities have confirmed 23 deaths, with 47 individuals missing as search and rescue operations intensify.
The torrential downpour has primarily affected the cities of Juiz de Fora and Uba, leaving these areas grappling with flooding and landslides. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has expressed his condolences and emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and restoration of services.
Efforts to locate the missing continue, with 136 officials deployed across the affected regions. The situation remains precarious, as Brazil confronts the peak of its rainy season, characterized by severe weather and its associated challenges.