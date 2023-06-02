Bengal rushing team to Coromandel Express accident site

Left Menu

The 12841 Shalimar-Coromandel Express collided with a goods train on Friday evening, injuring several persons, at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district of Odisha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, while her officials said Bengal is sending a team led by a Minister to the spot to aid victims.The accident occurred at about 7 pm when the superfast express train was travelling from Shalimar station in Howrah to Chennai Central station in Tamil Nadu, an official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:25 IST
The 12841 Shalimar-Coromandel Express collided with a goods train on Friday evening, injuring several persons, at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district of Odisha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, while her officials said Bengal is sending a team led by a Minister to the spot to aid victims.

The accident occurred at about 7 pm when the superfast express train was travelling from Shalimar station in Howrah to Chennai Central station in Tamil Nadu, an official said. However the railway version of the accident states that a derailment occurred before th goods train collided with the superfast express. ''Shalimar- Coromandel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured,'' Banerjee said in a tweet.

The Bengal government is sending a team led by minister Manas Bhuna to balasore, officials added.

She said that the West Bengal government is coordinating with Odisha government and South Eastern Railway.

The West Bengal government has opened an emergency control room with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185, she said.

A railway official said that a 22-member NDRF team has reached the accident site from Balasore, while another team consisting of 32 members has started from Cuttack.

The railways have activated several helpline numbers - 033-2638227 (Howrah),8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore).

