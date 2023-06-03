MP: Six trapped in ropeway car in Dewas, rescued

Six persons were rescued after being trapped in a ropeway car of a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas on Saturday, an official said. Two children were among those stranded in the ropeway car at the Chamunda Mata temple due to gusty winds, said Superintendent of Police Manjeet Singh Chawla.

The famous shrine is located atop a hill.

He said the car was stuck after a rope snapped near a tower.

Soon, authorities began an operation and rescued the six persons, residents of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, he said, adding that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

