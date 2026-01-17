Odisha's Tactical Move in Mahanadi Water Dispute

In a strategic move to advance the resolution of the ongoing Mahanadi water dispute, the Odisha government's inter-party committee resolved to undertake a pivotal visit to Chhattisgarh on January 31. This decision emanated from a second committee meeting, presided over by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo.

The mission is designed to negotiate directly with Chhattisgarh officials ahead of an all-party meeting scheduled for January 23, focused on cementing Odisha's position before the tribunal hearing, which is set for February 7, 2026. The state's commitment to an amicable and diplomatic solution underscores their approach.

With the looming deadline of March 13 for the tribunal's tenure and the absence of a chairperson for nine months, Singh Deo urged the extension of the tribunal's functioning period to facilitate comprehensive dialogue and resolution. The committee's delegation will present Odisha's articulated arguments to the tribunal in concurrence with Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)