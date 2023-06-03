Left Menu

Safe journey every citizen's right: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said it was the governments responsibility to ensure safe road journeys to the passengers, to which each person has a right.The CM made the statement after flagging off 93 new Rajdhani bus services and seven regular buses.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-06-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 20:13 IST
Safe journey every citizen's right: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said it was the government's responsibility to ensure safe road journeys to the passengers, to which each person has a right.

The CM made the statement after flagging off 93 new Rajdhani bus services and seven regular buses. ''The statistics of deaths resulting from road accidents are extremely alarming. If we were to present the figures of road accidents for Uttar Pradesh within a year, a horrific scenario would unfold,'' he said, adding, in a year, more lives are lost in road accidents than COVID-19 claimed in three years.

He said every life is precious not just for a family, but also for a society, and a country.

Having said this, the CM called for a campaign to increase awareness and prevent traffic accidents and the deaths caused by them. Congratulating the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation on completing 50 years of journey, the CM said that on May 15, 1947, a state-owned transportation service was started in UP with the aim of providing smooth and safe travel to people.

This state-owned transportation service eventually evolved into the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation on June 1, 1972, becoming the largest public transport service in the state with the largest population in the country, he said.

''On this occasion, arrangements should be made to enhance the existing programmes of the Transport Corporation in a more effective manner,'' he said.

Adityanath said that if required, the government may even consider associating with private operators to provide transportation and bus services to every village and that it was not necessary the transport must stay within the remit of the state.

Discussing the increasing demand for electric buses, the CM said, ''wherever electric bus services have been initiated, there is a fresh surge in demand from the people. ''We recently started electric bus service in 10 cities of Uttar Pradesh. Wherever we go, people are requesting us to start electric bus services in their areas as well,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023