PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 21:33 IST
Odisha train accident: MoCA asks airlines to check any abnormal airfare surge to and from Bhubaneswar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday asked airlines to monitor and take necessary action in case of any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar, in view of the train accident in the state.

Besides, the ministry said that any cancellation and rescheduling on flights due to the incident may be done without penal charges.

The ministry has sent out an advisory to the airlines in this regard.

''In view of the unfortunate accident in Odisha, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised all airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports of the State and take necessary action regarding the same,'' it said in a statement.

At least 288 people have died in one of the worst accidents involving three trains that happened at Balasore, in Odisha on Friday night.

The ministry has also asked all airlines flying in and out of Odisha to extend full support to facilitate in bringing back the remains of those deceased in the train accident to other states, of which the victims were resident, as per their extant policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

