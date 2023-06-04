Left Menu

Railways recommends CBI probe into Balasore accident

Bhubaneswar Jun 4 PTI The Railway Board has recommended a CBI probe into the Balasore train accident that has so far claimed 275 lives.We have recommended a CBI probe into the triple train accident that claimed 275 lives and left over 1,000 injured, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.The Centre along with the support of the state government are giving all support to the injured patients who are admitted to various hospitals in Balasore, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.Patients are being given all facilities in hospitals.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-06-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 19:01 IST
Railways recommends CBI probe into Balasore accident
  • Country:
  • India

Bhubaneswar Jun 4 (PTI): The Railway Board has recommended a CBI probe into the Balasore train accident that has so far claimed 275 lives.

"We have recommended a CBI probe into the triple train accident that claimed 275 lives and left over 1,000 injured," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.

The Centre along with the support of the state government are giving all support to the injured patients who are admitted to various hospitals in Balasore, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

"Patients are being given all facilities in hospitals. There are teams of doctors who are taking care of patients round-the-clock," Vaishnaw said.

He said the government was trying to get in touch with the families of the deceased.

"We are trying to get in touch with families of the dead," the Minister added.

The Odisha government on Sunday revised the triple train accident's death toll to 275 from 288, and put the number of injuries at 1,175.

Chief Secretary P K Jena said some bodies were counted twice. ''After detailed verification and a report by Balasore District Collector, the final toll has been fixed at 275,'' he said.

Three trains— Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train — were involved in the pile-up on Friday, now being described as one of India's worst train accidents.

The Coromandel Express rammed into a stationary goods train and many of its carriages overturned including some onto another train - the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express which was also passing by at the same time on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023