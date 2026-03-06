Amit Shah Blames Opposition for Odisha's Backwardness

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has openly accused the opposition BJD of contributing to the backwardness of Odisha, a state under the regional party's rule for two decades. In a public meeting, Shah announced the inauguration of developmental projects valued at Rs 3,275 crore.

Shah's remarks came shortly after the BJD and Congress presented a joint candidate in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, attempting to block the BJP's success. He also addressed Congress's negative politics.

Highlighting a controversial protest by Youth Congress workers at a New Delhi AI summit, Shah criticized their actions, stating it defamed India amidst global praise for its advancements in artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)