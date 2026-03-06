Left Menu

Amit Shah Blames Opposition for Odisha's Backwardness

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the BJD for Odisha's development issues and accused Congress of negative politics. He spoke at a meeting post launching projects worth Rs 3,275 crore, attacking the parties after BJD-Congress fielded a common Rajya Sabha candidate against BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:44 IST
Amit Shah Blames Opposition for Odisha's Backwardness
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has openly accused the opposition BJD of contributing to the backwardness of Odisha, a state under the regional party's rule for two decades. In a public meeting, Shah announced the inauguration of developmental projects valued at Rs 3,275 crore.

Shah's remarks came shortly after the BJD and Congress presented a joint candidate in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, attempting to block the BJP's success. He also addressed Congress's negative politics.

Highlighting a controversial protest by Youth Congress workers at a New Delhi AI summit, Shah criticized their actions, stating it defamed India amidst global praise for its advancements in artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 Crore Fraud

Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 ...

 India
2
Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

 India
3
Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

 Global
4
Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026