Left Menu

Odisha's Rise: From Neglected State to Economic Powerhouse

Union Home Minister Amit Shah predicts Odisha's transformation into a developed, wealthy state by leveraging its natural resources. Citing a 'double-engine' government, he promises significant growth, highlighting new projects in the cooperative sector and dairy development to boost the rural economy and empower women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paradip | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:29 IST
Odisha's Rise: From Neglected State to Economic Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confidently predicted that Odisha will soon join the ranks of India's developed states by effectively utilizing its abundant natural resources. During the inauguration of a new sulphuric acid plant by IFFCO, he positioned the BJP government as the catalyst for swift economic growth in the region.

Addressing a public gathering, Shah underscored the underutilized potential of Odisha's mineral wealth and coastline. He asserted that, under the so-called 'double-engine' government, referring to the BJP's simultaneous control at both state and central levels, Odisha would break free from past neglect and emerge as India's wealthiest state.

The minister lauded the people of Odisha for supporting BJP's majority, attributing future developments to this political stability. Projects aimed at enhancing the cooperative movement, such as dairy industry advancements similar to those in Gujarat, were launched. These initiatives are expected to bolster the rural economy and elevate women's roles therein.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate Over Finland's Nuclear Policy Shift

Tensions Escalate Over Finland's Nuclear Policy Shift

 Global
2
Turkish Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Iran Conflict

Turkish Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Iran Conflict

 Turkey
3
Empowering Women: Himachal's Gigantic Celebration on International Women's Day

Empowering Women: Himachal's Gigantic Celebration on International Women's D...

 India
4
EU Explores Financial Aid for Druzhba Pipeline Resumption

EU Explores Financial Aid for Druzhba Pipeline Resumption

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026