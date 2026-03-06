Odisha's Rise: From Neglected State to Economic Powerhouse

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confidently predicted that Odisha will soon join the ranks of India's developed states by effectively utilizing its abundant natural resources. During the inauguration of a new sulphuric acid plant by IFFCO, he positioned the BJP government as the catalyst for swift economic growth in the region.

Addressing a public gathering, Shah underscored the underutilized potential of Odisha's mineral wealth and coastline. He asserted that, under the so-called 'double-engine' government, referring to the BJP's simultaneous control at both state and central levels, Odisha would break free from past neglect and emerge as India's wealthiest state.

The minister lauded the people of Odisha for supporting BJP's majority, attributing future developments to this political stability. Projects aimed at enhancing the cooperative movement, such as dairy industry advancements similar to those in Gujarat, were launched. These initiatives are expected to bolster the rural economy and elevate women's roles therein.