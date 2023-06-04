Left Menu

Odisha train accident: Even ticketless travellers will receive compensation

The railways on Sunday said that even ticketless travellers on board the passenger trains involved in the Odisha accident will receive compensation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 19:31 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The railways on Sunday said that even ticketless travellers on board the passenger trains involved in the Odisha accident will receive compensation. This is in line with a Supreme Court order, officials said.

''Irrespective of the passengers being ticketless (or not), they will receive compensation,'' railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said.

Speaking to reporters, Jaya Verma Sinha, Member of Operations and Business Development of the Railway Board, said that every patient admitted in hospitals have a scout or a guide with him to help his kin to track him.

Verma further said the helpline number 139 is available in which senior rail officers are answering calls and are trying to connect with as many people as possible.

''The family members of the injured or deceased can call us and we will make sure that they are able to meet them. We will take care of their journey and other expenses,'' she said.

The railways also said that the 139 service will continue uninterrupted and will ensure prompt disbursal of ex-gratia announced by the rail minister -- Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 2 lakh for grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.

So far, the railways has disbursed Rs 3.22 crore as ex-gratia in 285 cases -- 11 deaths, 50 grievous injuries and 224 minor injuries.

The Indian Railways is paying ex-gratia amount at seven locations -- Soro, Kharagpur, Balasore, Khantapara, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. There are around 200 victims who are yet to be identified. The South Eastern Railway has put up their photographs on its website for identification purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

