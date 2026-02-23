Left Menu

Kriti Verma: A Rising Star in Regional Cinema

Kriti Verma, an actress from Mumbai, is expanding her presence in television and regional cinema, highlighted by her role in the Kannada film O Sundara Rakshasi. Known from reality TV, she's been active in digital entertainment and brand campaigns, showcasing her versatility across various media platforms.

Updated: 23-02-2026 14:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based actress Kriti Verma continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, most recently starring in the Kannada film 'O Sundara Rakshasi,' released on February 13, 2026. The film marks another collaboration with Sky Is The Limit Studios, further expanding her diverse portfolio.

Verma first came into the spotlight as a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 12' and was a semi-finalist on 'MTV Roadies Xtreme.' She later gained recognition in digital entertainment with a nomination at the Filmfare OTT Awards. Her versatility is reflected in projects like Zee TV's 'Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Na' and the short film 'Kuch Din Friends Ki Tarah Rehte Hain.'

In addition to acting, Verma is a known face in brand campaigns and has hosted major industry events. With more than five years in the entertainment sector, she continues to embrace opportunities on television, digital platforms, and regional cinema.

