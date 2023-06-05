Azerbaijan, World Bank sign $2M agreement to improve livelihoods of Internally Displaced Persons

The Azerbaijan State Committee for the Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (SCRI) and the World Bank, signed a three-year, $2 million agreement for the Improved Livelihoods for Internally Displaced Persons in Azerbaijan Project. The project is financed by the World Bank-administered State and Peacebuilding Fund.

The objective of the project is to enhance civic engagement, technical skills, and opportunities for income generation for vulnerable IDP households in Azerbaijan.

“The World Bank is very pleased to continue its long-standing support to IDP communities in Azerbaijan through this new grant,” said Sarah Michael, World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan. “Now that prospects for many to return to their homes are becoming clearer, we hope that lessons from this grant will help to enhance the many services that internally displaced people need to realize a more prosperous future.”

The grant will provide support to IDPs through a combination of activities, such as:

· vocational training and apprenticeships to help acquire specialized skills;

· financial literacy, financial management, and good business practice trainings to help participating IDPs run their businesses more effectively; and

· capacity-building on citizen engagement and social cohesion to help IDPs engage actively in their communities.

The project is expected to contribute directly to improving the wellbeing and livelihood prospects of IDPs, as well as to strengthening government capacity to plan for effective IDP livelihood support programs.