BRIEF-Evergrande Property Services Says Directors Have Reviewed Group's Cash Flow Projections, Which Cover A Period Up To 30 June 2024

EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES: * EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES - DIRECTORS OF CO HAVE REVIEWED GROUP'S CASH FLOW PROJECTIONS, WHICH COVER A PERIOD UP TO 30 JUNE 2024

* EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES - GROUP WILL HAVE SUFFICIENT WORKING CAPITAL TO MEET ITS FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS UP TO 30 JUNE 2024 * EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES - TRADING IN THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

