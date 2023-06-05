Left Menu

7 dead, 19 injured after speeding tractor turns turtle in Andhra Pradesh

Seven people died and 19 others were injured when a tractor trailer in which they were travelling lost control in a narrow road and turned turtle at Vatticherukuru village in the district on Monday, police said.As many 25 people were travelling in the tractor from Kondepadu village in Prathipadu mandal to Jupudi village in Chebrolu mandal to attend a function, with majority of them being women.

PTI | Guntur | Updated: 05-06-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 21:52 IST
Seven people died and 19 others were injured when a tractor trailer in which they were travelling lost control in a narrow road and turned turtle at Vatticherukuru village in the district on Monday, police said.

As many 25 people were travelling in the tractor from Kondepadu village in Prathipadu mandal to Jupudi village in Chebrolu mandal to attend a function, with majority of them being women. ''Actually, the driver lost control in a narrow road and the tractor turned turtle. No collision happened,'' Guntur Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez told PTI.

Guntur South sub-divisional police officer Mehboob Pasha said the tractor driver was speeding, ignoring alerts from the travellers to slow down, resulting in the accident. Due to the impact, seven people died on the spot and 17 others suffered injuries, he said. The officer further said that the driver did not even have a licence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

