At least 10 people killed in bus accident in Australia

At least 10 people died and 11 were injured after a bus rolled off a ramp at a roundabout in the Hunter region in Australia's New South Wales state, police said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 02:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 02:56 IST
At least 10 people died and 11 were injured after a bus rolled off a ramp at a roundabout in the Hunter region in Australia's New South Wales state, police said on Monday. Eighteen passengers were uninjured in the accident that occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday (1330 GMT) near the town of Greta, about 180 kilometres (112 miles) northwest of Sydney.

The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing. A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the crash has began, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

