Mumbai: Traffic police to observe 'No Honking Day' on June 14

The Mumbai traffic police on Monday said it will observe No Honking Day on June 14 and urged Mumbaikars to participate in the drive against unnecessary honking.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 17:55 IST
The Mumbai traffic police on Monday said it will observe ''No Honking Day'' on June 14 and urged Mumbaikars to participate in the drive against unnecessary honking. Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution and has an adverse impact on one's health. Hence, the traffic police has decided to observe ''No Honking Day'' on June 14, an official said.

Motorists have been advised to ensure that the horns in their vehicles are as per the guidelines under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, he said.

Action will be taken under the Motor Vehicle Act and Environment Protection Act against motorists who honk unnecessarily, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

