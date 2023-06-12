Nepal's National Assembly chairman holds talks with China's top legislator in Beijing

Nepal's National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina on Monday held talks with China's top legislator Zhao Leji in Beijing and the two sides agreed to advance cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

Timilsina, who is leading a nine-member Nepalese delegation, and Zhao during their meeting at the Great Hall of People exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, according to a press release issued by the Nepalese Embassy in Beijing.

''Both sides appreciated the ever-growing bilateral relations between Nepal and China based on the principles of peaceful coexistence, mutual trust and mutual understanding,'' it said.

The two sides expressed commitment to further strengthen the parliamentary cooperation between the National Legislatures of the two countries, it added.

They reviewed the gamut of cooperation in the areas of parliamentary friendship, economic development and people-to-people relations, according to the statement. ''Both sides agreed to further work together to promote economic development in the fields of trade, energy, air connectivity, infrastructure, power grid and border points," the release said.

In addition, the two sides stressed facilitating the export of Nepali products, it added. ''The Chinese side also confirmed the commencement of the first direct chartered flight between Pokhara city of Nepal and Chengdu city of China on June 21 which would pave the way for further flights," it said.

Before the meeting, the Nepalese delegation visited Baidu Group, one of the top Chinese technological companies. At a brief interaction held at the State Grid Corporation, the importance of constructing transmission lines as a means to foster infrastructure development was discussed, the release added.

