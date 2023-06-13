Left Menu

Truck rams into tree in UP's Unnao, two killed

Two people were killed and five, including a child, injured when the truck in which they were travelling lost control and rammed into a tree on the Unnao-Hardoi Road in the districts Safipur Kotwali area, police said on Tuesday.The driver of the heavily damaged truck fled the scene after the accident, which occurred late on Monday, they said.The police rescued the injured passengers and admitted them to the local Community Health Centre from where they were referred to the district hospital.

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 13-06-2023 08:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 08:09 IST
Truck rams into tree in UP's Unnao, two killed
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and five, including a child, injured when the truck in which they were travelling lost control and rammed into a tree on the Unnao-Hardoi Road in the district's Safipur Kotwali area, police said on Tuesday.

The driver of the heavily damaged truck fled the scene after the accident, which occurred late on Monday, they said.

The police rescued the injured passengers and admitted them to the local Community Health Centre from where they were referred to the district hospital. Safipur Kotwali SHO Pawan Sonkar said the truck lost control and collided with a tree near the Fattepur village. Two people died on the spot. Efforts are underway to identify the dead and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said. The injured have been sent to the district hospital, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023