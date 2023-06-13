Truck rams into tree in UP's Unnao, two killed

Two people were killed and five, including a child, injured when the truck in which they were travelling lost control and rammed into a tree on the Unnao-Hardoi Road in the district's Safipur Kotwali area, police said on Tuesday.

The driver of the heavily damaged truck fled the scene after the accident, which occurred late on Monday, they said.

The police rescued the injured passengers and admitted them to the local Community Health Centre from where they were referred to the district hospital. Safipur Kotwali SHO Pawan Sonkar said the truck lost control and collided with a tree near the Fattepur village. Two people died on the spot. Efforts are underway to identify the dead and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said. The injured have been sent to the district hospital, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)