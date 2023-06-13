ART Fertility Clinics open new satellite clinic in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, offering advanced fertility treatments

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: ART Fertility Clinics, a leading provider of infertility treatments in India, announced the opening of its second centre in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The new facility, complete with advanced medical technology and infrastructure, will strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in this micro-market while providing easy access to patients in the Navi Mumbai geography for whom the flagship clinic in BKC was proving to be far.

Dr Akash Surana, a highly qualified reproductive medicine specialist with over a decade of experience, will be available for consultations at the new Vashi Centre. Services provided will include fertility assessments, ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination (IUI), and counselling, all customized to each patient's individual needs. Dr Somesh Mittal, CEO of ART Fertility Clinics, India, expressed his happiness about expanding the brand's presence, making it easily accessible to more patients in Mumbai, saying, "At ART Fertility Clinics, we are committed to providing the highest level of care to our patients, and this new clinic is a testament to that commitment. Our team of specialists, led by Dr Akash Surana, is dedicated to helping couples achieve their dream of having a child, and we are confident that our new clinic will play a significant role in fulfilling that mission."

Dr Richa Jagtap, Co-Medical Director, of ART Fertility Clinics, India added, "I am thrilled to be a part of ART Fertility Clinics' expansion in Mumbai. The opening of our new clinic signifies our commitment to providing exceptional infertility treatments and personalized care to couples in need. With the support of our dedicated team and state-of-the-art facilities, we aim to help individuals and couples realize their dream of starting a family. We are excited about this new clinic's possibilities and look forward to positively impacting our patients' lives." ART Fertility Clinics is a premier provider of infertility treatments in India, offering a comprehensive range of advanced diagnostic and infertility treatments. With the opening of this new clinic, the brand has two centres in Mumbai besides another five across other cities in India.

ART Fertility Clinics has established itself as a global leader in Assisted Reproductive Technology and Human Reproductive Medicine. It is highly recognized worldwide for consistently delivering a pregnancy rate of 70 per cent globally, amongst the highest in the world. This success has been possible because of its international expertise, clinical excellence, and relentless commitment to fundamental research, driving innovations, using cutting-edge technology, and building the best-in-class infrastructure that helps arrive at an accurate patient diagnosis and proprietary treatment protocols. ART Fertility Clinics commenced operations in 2015, with its first clinic in Abu Dhabi. It began its India journey in 2021. Currently, a part of Gulf Capital's portfolio of invested companies, the brand has four clinics in the Middle East (Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Al Ain, and Dubai) and another seven in India (Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Chennai). To know more, visit ART Fertility Clinics' website and on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)