Left Menu

Guwahati railway station gets 'Eat Right Station' tag Guwahati railway station awarded 'Eat Right Station' certificatio'

Guwahati railway station has been awarded Eat Right Station certification by FSSAI Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for providing high-quality and nutritious food to passengers. The certification is part of the Eat Right India movement, a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the countrys food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians, the release added.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-06-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 18:44 IST
Guwahati railway station gets 'Eat Right Station' tag Guwahati railway station awarded 'Eat Right Station' certificatio'
  • Country:
  • India

Guwahati railway station has been awarded 'Eat Right Station' certification by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) for providing high-quality and nutritious food to passengers. The station is the first under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to get the status for a period of two years from June 2, 2023, a NFR release said here on Tuesday. NFR said efforts are on to bring more stations such as Rangiya, Lumding, Tinsukia, Alipurduar Jn. and Katihar in the 'Eat Right Station' category. The certification is granted by FSSAI to stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices. The certification is part of the 'Eat Right India' movement, a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country's food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023