US approves potential sale of military support services to Kuwait for $1.8 bln -Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2023 01:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 00:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of follow-on military technical and maintenance services to Kuwait in a deal valued at up to $1.8 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The principal contractors will include Sigmatech Inc, L3 Technologies and Boeing Co, the Pentagon said.
