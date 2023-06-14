Left Menu

US approves potential sale of military support services to Kuwait for $1.8 bln -Pentagon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2023 01:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 00:50 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of follow-on military technical and maintenance services to Kuwait in a deal valued at up to $1.8 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The principal contractors will include Sigmatech Inc, L3 Technologies and Boeing Co, the Pentagon said.

 

