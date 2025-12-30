Left Menu

Boeing Secures Massive $8.6 Billion Deal for F-15 Jets in Israel

Boeing was awarded an $8.6 billion contract to deliver F-15IA aircraft to Israel, following a meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu. The deal, overseen by the Pentagon, involves the sale of up to 50 jets for the Israeli Air Force, reflecting ongoing U.S. military support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 04:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 04:38 IST
Boeing Secures Massive $8.6 Billion Deal for F-15 Jets in Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing has secured an $8.6 billion contract to provide Israel with F-15IA fighter jets, the Pentagon announced. This deal comes on the heels of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

The contract covers the F-15 Israel Program, which includes the design, integration, testing, and production of 25 new aircraft, with an option for another 25. The U.S. Pentagon highlighted that this sale is part of foreign military sales to Israel, marking its strong alliance and status as the main supplier of arms to the Middle Eastern nation.

The agreement comes amidst protests from pro-Palestinian and anti-war groups calling for the cessation of American military aid to Israel. However, these calls have had little effect under the administrations of both President Trump and former President Biden. The contract work is set to be completed in St. Louis by the end of 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Secures $8.6 Billion F-15 Contract for Israel

Boeing Secures $8.6 Billion F-15 Contract for Israel

 United States
2
Trump and Netanyahu: Allies in Conflict and Peace

Trump and Netanyahu: Allies in Conflict and Peace

 Global
3
Boeing Secures Massive $8.6 Billion Deal for F-15 Jets in Israel

Boeing Secures Massive $8.6 Billion Deal for F-15 Jets in Israel

 Global
4
Controversy Over Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

Controversy Over Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025