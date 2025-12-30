Boeing Secures Massive $8.6 Billion Deal for F-15 Jets in Israel

Boeing has secured an $8.6 billion contract to provide Israel with F-15IA fighter jets, the Pentagon announced. This deal comes on the heels of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

The contract covers the F-15 Israel Program, which includes the design, integration, testing, and production of 25 new aircraft, with an option for another 25. The U.S. Pentagon highlighted that this sale is part of foreign military sales to Israel, marking its strong alliance and status as the main supplier of arms to the Middle Eastern nation.

The agreement comes amidst protests from pro-Palestinian and anti-war groups calling for the cessation of American military aid to Israel. However, these calls have had little effect under the administrations of both President Trump and former President Biden. The contract work is set to be completed in St. Louis by the end of 2035.

