Israel's decision to formally recognize the self-declared Republic of Somaliland has stirred significant international debate, with nations questioning its motives at the United Nations. Concerns centered around whether the move aims to expel Palestinians from Gaza or to establish military installations in the region.

The recognition, which occurred on Friday, drew criticism from the Arab League, highlighting fears of forced Palestinian displacement and exploitation of northern Somali ports for military bases. Israel has yet to publicly address these concerns, while its coalition government continues to include elements advocating for annexation and relocation strategies.

Somaliland, having remained self-governing and stable since Somalia's civil war in 1991, now faces renewed scrutiny despite Israel's assurances that recognition is a diplomatic opportunity rather than a provocation. Some Western nations continue to support Palestine's statehood, adding complexity to ongoing international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)