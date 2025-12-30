Left Menu

Controversy Over Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

Israel's recognition of Somaliland has sparked international debate, with the Arab League and several U.N. members questioning the move's motives, particularly regarding Palestinian displacement. As Israel becomes the first country to acknowledge Somaliland's independence, concerns about potential military agendas and regional stability persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 04:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 04:45 IST
Controversy Over Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

Israel's decision to formally recognize the self-declared Republic of Somaliland has stirred significant international debate, with nations questioning its motives at the United Nations. Concerns centered around whether the move aims to expel Palestinians from Gaza or to establish military installations in the region.

The recognition, which occurred on Friday, drew criticism from the Arab League, highlighting fears of forced Palestinian displacement and exploitation of northern Somali ports for military bases. Israel has yet to publicly address these concerns, while its coalition government continues to include elements advocating for annexation and relocation strategies.

Somaliland, having remained self-governing and stable since Somalia's civil war in 1991, now faces renewed scrutiny despite Israel's assurances that recognition is a diplomatic opportunity rather than a provocation. Some Western nations continue to support Palestine's statehood, adding complexity to ongoing international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Secures $8.6 Billion F-15 Contract for Israel

Boeing Secures $8.6 Billion F-15 Contract for Israel

 United States
2
Trump and Netanyahu: Allies in Conflict and Peace

Trump and Netanyahu: Allies in Conflict and Peace

 Global
3
Boeing Secures Massive $8.6 Billion Deal for F-15 Jets in Israel

Boeing Secures Massive $8.6 Billion Deal for F-15 Jets in Israel

 Global
4
Controversy Over Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

Controversy Over Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025