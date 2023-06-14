MP: Fire in vegetable-fruit market in Indore reduces large quantity of goods to ashes; no casualty

Left Menu

Goods worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in a massive fire at a vegetable-fruit market in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, police said.There was no report of any casualty in the incident that occurred at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar market around 1 pm, they said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-06-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 20:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
There was no report of any casualty in the incident that occurred at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar market around 1 pm, they said. According to eyewitnesses, some empty boxes of mangoes caught fire due to a short circuit in an electric pole inside the market located at Choithram Square in the city, and the blaze soon spread. ''The fire was brought under control after hours of efforts and there was no report of any casualty,'' Superintendent of Police (Fire) Padmavilochan Shukla said. Apart from the goods kept in the shops, the cabin of a goods-carrying vehicle was damaged in the fire, another police official said. Lok Sabha member from Indore Shankar Lalwani visited the site to take stock of the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

