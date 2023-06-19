India, UK conclude 10th round of talks for trade deal

India and the UK concluded the tenth round of talks for an India-UK Free Trade Agreement earlier this month, said a press release by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Monday. As with previous rounds, the tenth round, held on June 9, 2023, was conducted in a hybrid fashion - a number of UK officials travelled to New Delhi for negotiations and others attended virtually, the release stated.

"Technical discussions were held across 10 policy areas over 50 separate sessions. They included detailed draft treaty text discussions in these policy areas," the release put out by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated. The eleventh round of negotiations is due to take place in the coming month.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement talks were initiated on June 17, 2022. (ANI)

