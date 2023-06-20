Left Menu

PAC to move proposal for renaming Tirur station in Kerala after Thunchath Ezhuthachan

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 20-06-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 19:17 IST
The Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) has decided to place before the Railway Board a proposal to name Tirur railway station in Malappuram district of Kerala after Thunchath Ramanujan Ezhuthachan -- the father of Malayalam language -- the statutory body's chairman said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting Palakkad railway station, PAC chairperson P K Krishnadas said the committee and he himself had received several requests from passengers, natives of Tirur and prominent persons in Kerala's cultural scene for naming the Tirur station after Ezhuthachan.

''We have decided to place the proposal for the same before the Railway Board. I expect and hope that it will be approved,'' he said.

Tirur is the birthplace of Ezhuthachan who was a 16th century Malayalam devotional poet, translator and linguist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

