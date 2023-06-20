Left Menu

Maha: Rescued dolphin dies during treatment

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-06-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 20:20 IST
Maha: Rescued dolphin dies during treatment
An injured dolphin that was rescued after being stranded on a beach in Maharashtra's Palghar district has died during treatment, forest officials said on Tuesday.

The marine mammal was rescued from the Vadvan beach on Sunday and taken to a treatment facility at Dahanu, nearly 140 km from Mumbai.

The male dolphin had a "surface injury" and was alive at the time of its rescue, said Madhumitha S, deputy conservator of forests from Dahanu. However, it died on Monday during treatment, she said.

A post-mortem report indicated that the Dolphin died due to internal injuries, the official added.

