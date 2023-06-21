Left Menu

Ambubachi Mela in Kamakhya temple to begin from Thursday amidst elaborate arrangements

The annual Ambubachi Mela at Assams famed Kamakhya temple, atop Nilachal hill in Guwahati, will commence from Thursday amidst elaborate security and other arrangements, officials said. The Ambubachi Mela is held in the temple premise during the period and is one the major tourist event in the state, attracting around 25 lakh footfalls during the festival.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-06-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 10:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The annual Ambubachi Mela at Assam's famed Kamakhya temple, atop Nilachal hill in Guwahati, will commence from Thursday amidst elaborate security and other arrangements, officials said. The Kamrup Metropolitan district civil and police authorities have completed all preparations for the smooth conduct of the event, which attracts lakhs of devotees and visitors, they said. The temple door will be closed and all worship stopped from 'pravritti' on the intervening night of June 22-23. Devotees will be allowed back into the temple from the morning of June 26 after 'nivriti'. The doors of the temple remain closed, marking the belief that the annual menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya falls during the period. The Ambubachi Mela is held in the temple premise during the period and is one the major tourist event in the state, attracting around 25 lakh footfalls during the festival. To accommodate the devotees, three temporary camps have been set up at Pandu Port, Kamakhya railway station and Sonaram Higher Secondary School field, Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha and Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said here on Tuesday. Proper police security has been arranged at the camps, in and around Nilachal Hill and in its vicinity, they said at a joint press conference. Entry of vehicles to Nilachal hill has been restricted and the timings of allowing devotees to visit the temple premise also fixed from 5 am to 9 pm during the mela, they said. Facilities for drinking water, rest sheds and medical booths have been made for the devotees, the officials said. Besides the police personnel, volunteers, private security guards and others have also been engaged to ensure the Mela is held without any problem, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

