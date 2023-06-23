Left Menu

JEE Advanced Results 2023: Student Prodigies at Manav Rachna International Schools Showcase Exemplary Rankings

Brilliant young minds at Manav Rachna International Schools made a mark in the IIT JEE Advanced Results 2023 announced on June 18 by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. With their exceptional performances, the students have not only achieved remarkable rankings but have also brought immense pride to the institution and the entire Manav Rachna family.

NewsVoir Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 23:

With an astounding total of 1, 83, 072 students appearing for the JEE Advanced (Paper 1 + Paper 2), the achievements of these young minds reflect their dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to academic excellence. Pradyuman Singh Shekhawat from MRIS 46, Gurugram secured an impressive AIR of 1819. Abhinav Kumar from MRIS Charmwood achieved AIR 2707. Jaidev Singh from MRIS Charmwood attained an excellent AIR of 3547. Ujjwal Kalra from MRIS Noida scored an impressive AIR 3126. Akshit Manocha from MRIS 14 Faridabad secured AIR of 4441. Anirvan Tyagi from MRIS 46, Gurugram achieved AIR 4945. The other excellent achievers who have made us proud with their exceptional scores are Arnav Agarwal, MRIS Charmwood, Divyansh Kulshrestha, Arnav Pahuja and Nishchay Goel from MRIS Sector 46, Gurugram. These accomplishments showcase the students' unwavering commitment, diligence, and resilience at Manav Rachna International Schools. Their success in JEE Advanced 2023 is a result of their academic prowess and the outstanding guidance provided by the esteemed faculty.

Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, commended the students for their remarkable accomplishments. He stated, "The outstanding performances of our students in JEE Advanced 2023 reflect the commitment of Manav Rachna International Schools towards academic excellence. We take profound pride in their remarkable achievements and hold an unwavering belief that they will perpetually radiate brilliance in their forthcoming pursuits." Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions congratulated the students for their exemplary achievements. He remarked, "The outstanding results achieved by our students in the JEE Advanced 2023 examination are a demonstration of their immense talent, dedication, and the nurturing environment provided at Manav Rachna International Schools.We applaud their exceptional performances and believe that they will continue to shine in their future endeavors."

Director of Manav Rachna International Schools, Sanyogita Sharma, also extended her congratulations to the students. She said, "We are delighted to witness the exceptional achievements of our students in JEE Advanced 2023. These outcomes serve as a testament to their diligent efforts, resolute determination, and the nurturing ecosystem fostered by our institution. We persistently dedicate ourselves to empowering our students to unlock their utmost capabilities and realize their true potential." The remarkable rankings achieved by the students of Manav Rachna International Schools in JEE Advanced 2023 have garnered widespread admiration and accolades from the education community. These remarkable achievements are a testament to the institution's steadfast commitment to academic excellence and the holistic development of its students.

