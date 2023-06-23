Five killed, 12 injured in Nepal accident: Police

A vehicle carrying passengers coming from a wedding skidded off a hilly road in Nepal's Gandaki Province, killing at least five people and injuring 12 others, police said.

The accident happened in the province's Kotgaun district on Friday afternoon.

''The accident happened on Friday afternoon when the vehicle carrying 19 passengers skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge,'' police said.

Police said that the twelve injured people are undergoing treatment at Anbukhaireni Hospital while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem.

