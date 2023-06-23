Left Menu

Five killed, 12 injured in Nepal accident: Police

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-06-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 19:48 IST
Five killed, 12 injured in Nepal accident: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

A vehicle carrying passengers coming from a wedding skidded off a hilly road in Nepal's Gandaki Province, killing at least five people and injuring 12 others, police said.

The accident happened in the province's Kotgaun district on Friday afternoon.

''The accident happened on Friday afternoon when the vehicle carrying 19 passengers skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge,'' police said.

Police said that the twelve injured people are undergoing treatment at Anbukhaireni Hospital while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

