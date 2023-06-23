Left Menu

The Ministers exchanged views on key G20 deliverables under India's G20 Presidency, including strengthening multilateral development banks and managing debt vulnerabilities, among other issues, the Ministry of Finance Tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 21:25 IST
Sitharaman meets her France counterpart, exchanges views on G20 deliverables
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets France minister Bruno Le Maire (Image tweeted by @FinMinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met France's Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, Bruno Le Maire, on the sidelines of the Summit for the 'New Global Financing Pact' on Friday in Paris. The Ministers exchanged views on key G20 deliverables under India's G20 Presidency, including strengthening multilateral development banks and managing debt vulnerabilities, among other issues, the Ministry of Finance Tweeted.

France's Minister thanked Sitharaman for her participation and India's contribution to discussions in the run-up to the Summit. "Nirmala Sitharaman expressed hope that the outcomes of the Paris summit can provide political momentum to ongoing G20 and other multilateral efforts in the UN, World Bank, and CoP28," added the ministry's tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

