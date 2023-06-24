Cyble recognized as one of the most Preferred Workplaces 2023-2024 by Team Marksmen

BusinessWire India Alpharetta (Georgia) [United States], June24: Cyble, the Y Combinator-backed leader in AI-powered global cyber threat intelligence, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the most Preferred Workplace 2023-2024 By Team Marksmen, a renowned industry research and consulting firm specializing in workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

Team Marksmen conducted thorough surveys across various organizations in the industry, assessing important factors like workplace environment, leadership quality, growth opportunities, work-life balance, and overall job satisfaction. Cyble stood out as the leading contender in the cybersecurity sector, due to its strong dedication to creating a supportive and fulfilling work environment.

This recognition highlights Cyble's unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace atmosphere that motivates and recognizes its employees' contributions. Established in early 2019, Cyble has experienced rapid growth and now comprises a team of highly skilled cybersecurity experts with a global presence, benefiting from the guidance of prominent figures in the industry.

The company's dedication to pushing boundaries in threat research and advancing its AI/ML capabilities has resulted in remarkable growth, tripling its size from 2021 to 2023. As a result, numerous Fortune 500 companies worldwide have chosen Cyble as their go-to provider for Threat Intelligence solutions.

In April 2023, Cyble achieved an impressive feat by emerging as a winner in nine out of eleven categories at the prestigious 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards. The awards, hosted by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), a prominent electronic information security magazine, solidify Cyble's position as a leader in the industry.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the esteemed recognition as one of the Preferred Workplaces by Team Marksmen," said Beenu Arora, Co-founder and CEO of Cyble. "At Cyble, we deeply believe that our employees are the driving force behind our success, and we are unwavering in our commitment to creating an environment that fosters a culture of positivity, empowerment, and growth. We strive to provide our employees with the tools, resources, and support they need to thrive both personally and professionally, as we recognize that their individual growth contributes to the collective success of our organization," he added.

This recognition is a testament to Cyble's unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace culture that thrives on collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning. By prioritizing the well-being of its employees, Cyble goes above and beyond, offering a diverse range of programs and initiatives that promote work-life balance, facilitate professional development, and ensure overall employee satisfaction.

"We have consistently made it a top priority to cultivate an exceptional and captivating workplace culture," remarked Venkatesh Theagarajan, Associate Director - HR Operations and HRBP at Cyble. He continued, "At Cyble, we place the utmost importance on the growth and development of each member of our Cyble family, and it fills us with immense pride that Team Marksmen has acknowledged our relentless efforts in this regard. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to creating an environment where every cybler can thrive and reach their fullest potential."

The acknowledgment of Cyble as one of the most preferred workplaces by Team Marksmen is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to attracting and retaining top talent in the cybersecurity industry. Cyble's relentless focus on providing employees with opportunities to excel, grow, and make a meaningful impact has positioned the company as a true leader in the industry.

