Girder falls on tracks, railway traffic on Haryana's Hisar-Jakhal section hit

Rail traffic on the Hisar-Jakhal section was disrupted after a cement girder fell on the track near the Surya Nagar area between Hisar and Raipur, officials here said on Sunday.

The girder was being lifted onto place on an under-construction overbridge near Surya Nagar here when it fell on the track, they said.

The crane being used to lift the girder lost its balance after a portion of the soil underneath it subsided, the officials added.

Following the incident, the movement of some trains on the route was affected.

