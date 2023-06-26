Departures to Washington D.C. area airports suspended due to communications system repairs- FAA

June 25 (Reuters) -

Flight departures to airports in the Washington D.C. area were suspended on Sunday while repairs were being made to a communications system at a radar approach control facility, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"The facility has switched to a backup system," the FAA said in a statement. "Flights from New York bound for D.C. are exempt and flights departing D.C.-area airports continue."

