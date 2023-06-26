Left Menu

ADB and CEXIM partner to co-financing of private sector investments in Asia and the Pacific

Under the agreement, ADB and CEXIM will hold regular knowledge-sharing meetings to share relevant data, market analysis, and assess potential high-quality infrastructure, and green finance projects for co-financing.

ADB | Beijing | Updated: 26-06-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 14:38 IST
ADB and CEXIM partner to co-financing of private sector investments in Asia and the Pacific
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) have signed a Cooperation Agreement to foster collaboration and co-financing of private sector investments in Asia and the Pacific.

Under the agreement, ADB and CEXIM will hold regular knowledge-sharing meetings to share relevant data, market analysis, and assess potential high-quality infrastructure, and green finance projects for co-financing.

“By combining our financial resources and expertise we can amplify our efforts to promote sustainable development, climate finance, and economic prosperity in the region,” said ADB Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public–Private Partnerships Ashok Lavasa. ”This agreement, with our long-term partner CEXIM,  marks an important milestone for both organizations. We look forward to working closely together toward our shared goal of a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific.”

“Based on ADB’s expertise on poverty reduction and sustainable development, and CEXIM’s dedication to support cross-border transactions and international economic cooperation, our partnership has a solid foundation and broad prospects to further leverage complementary advantages and explore co-financing opportunities in key sectors,” said CEXIM Vice President Zhang Wencai.

CEXIM, established in 1994, is a state-funded policy bank and dedicated to supporting the Peoples Republic of China’s foreign trade, investment, and international economic cooperation.

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023