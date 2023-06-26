ADB and CEXIM partner to co-financing of private sector investments in Asia and the Pacific

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) have signed a Cooperation Agreement to foster collaboration and co-financing of private sector investments in Asia and the Pacific.

Under the agreement, ADB and CEXIM will hold regular knowledge-sharing meetings to share relevant data, market analysis, and assess potential high-quality infrastructure, and green finance projects for co-financing.

“By combining our financial resources and expertise we can amplify our efforts to promote sustainable development, climate finance, and economic prosperity in the region,” said ADB Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public–Private Partnerships Ashok Lavasa. ”This agreement, with our long-term partner CEXIM, marks an important milestone for both organizations. We look forward to working closely together toward our shared goal of a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific.”

“Based on ADB’s expertise on poverty reduction and sustainable development, and CEXIM’s dedication to support cross-border transactions and international economic cooperation, our partnership has a solid foundation and broad prospects to further leverage complementary advantages and explore co-financing opportunities in key sectors,” said CEXIM Vice President Zhang Wencai.

CEXIM, established in 1994, is a state-funded policy bank and dedicated to supporting the Peoples Republic of China’s foreign trade, investment, and international economic cooperation.