New team takes over at Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association, says KASSIA priority is Dabaspet Centre of Excellence

A new team of office-bearers has taken charge of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) after the elections to the Managing Council. Incoming KASSIA president Shashidhara Shetty is the Managing Director of Protech Engineering Private Ltd, which manufactures automobile service equipment, a statement from the association said on Monday. He is also the past president of Rotary Bangalore Udyog, past assistant governor, Rotary District 3190 and director, KASSIA Credit Cooperative Society.

On taking charge after the elections on Sunday, Shetty said his topmost priority is to complete the KASSIA Centre of Excellence & Innovation Project at Dabaspet, which will help promote its products and provide skilled employees to micro- and small-scale enterprises.

He also appealed to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) of Karnataka to approach KASSIA for any of their grievances, which would be taken up with the government and other stakeholders as applicable for redressal.

Other office-bearers who took charge at KASSIA are M G Rajagopal, Vice-President; S Nagaraju, General Secretary; Shreyans Kumar Jain, Joint Secretary (Urban)'; N Arun Padiyar, Joint Secretary (Rural); and H K Mallesh Gowda, Treasurer.

