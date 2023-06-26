India International Garment Fair must focus on enhancing quality and professionalism in the textile sector: Goyal

Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal said that India is pioneering sustainable textiles contributing to lesser carbon footprint and promoting circular economy. The Minister said that the Indian textile industry has made a mark in the world with its innovative and attractive products during his address at the inaugural function of the 69th India International Garment Fair (IIGF) at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh today.

The Minister highlighted that the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park are being established across 7 states of the country with the objective of promoting India’s textile sector in a significant manner. Shri Goyal said that PM MITRA Parks will lead to reduction of logistic costs due to cluster-based approach of manufacturing and production of quality products with appropriate testing facilities. He also said that the locational advantages of the PM MITRA Parks will help the units in these Parks to cater well to domestic demand as well as the exports.

Shri Goyal emphasized that our countrymen deserve the best quality of garments and this should be ensured by all the stakeholders. He encouraged the industry to focus on quality and test their products to comply with quality standards. The Minister also motivated the youth to innovate and develop new technologies to facilitate production of better-quality products. He said that the IIGF must focus on enhancing quality and professionalism in the textile sector.

Shri Piyush Goyal said that India is actively considering the possibility of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) and Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with various countries. He said that these agreements aim to enhance the market size and facilitate exporters in the thriving Indian textile sector. The Minister said that by entering into these agreements, India aims to tap into new markets, increase exports, and create opportunities for growth in the textile industry.

Shri Piyush Goyal applauded the contribution of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) for organizing the India International Garment Fair and providing an opportunity for enhanced collaboration of the Indian textile industry with the world. The Minister noted the significant role played by AEPC in serving the textile sector providing livelihood opportunities to crores of people, encouraging new startups and supporting micro and small units in the textile sector.

Shri Goyal called for the world's largest Garment fair to be organized in the National Capital Region to strengthen the trade fair ecosystem and engage industry, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders. Member of Parliament, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Shri Mahesh Sharma, Chairman, AEPC, Shri Narendra Goenka, senior officials and other dignitaries from India and abroad also graced the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)