MP: 'Drunk' clerk working at Indore railway station's booking office suspended

A clerk working at Indore railway station booking office in Madhya Pradesh has been suspended after a video allegedly showing him in an inebriated condition went viral, an official said on Monday.

A passenger filmed the clerk who was on duty at the booking office on platform number 4 on Saturday, they said. ''The clerk has been suspended after an inquiry was conducted based on the video clip,'' Western Railway's Ratlam division PRO Khemraj Meena told PTI.

His medical examination has also been done, he said.

A departmental inquiry is being conducted against the clerk and appropriate action will be taken on its findings, he said.

