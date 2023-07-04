PHN Technology Pvt. Ltd. introduced its PHN Techno lab, Affordable Robotics Education at the Taj Mahal Palace on June 25th

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: PHN Techno Lab, a ground-breaking initiative in technology education, was launched at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. It aims to revolutionize student engagement with technology by providing an affordable and well-designed Robotics lab setup, coupled with expert training. This initiative empowers young minds in India, igniting their curiosity and equipping them with essential skills for future competition and technology.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Prakash Javadekar, the esteemed Member of Rajya Sabha and Former HRD and IB Minister of India. He praised the cost-effectiveness and impeccable design of PHN Techno Lab, emphasizing the government's commitment to advancing education. Popular Bollywood and Marathi film industry celebrities also showed their support for this remarkable endeavour. At the forefront of the initiative is Pradip Narayankar, the Founder and Director of PHN Technology Pvt. Ltd., who highlighted the importance of providing coding and technology training at an early age. Traditionally, students have had to join expensive coding classes after graduation, resulting in a delay in practical knowledge acquisition. However, with the Techno Lab initiative, students can receive technical and practical education within their school curriculum. This proactive approach ensures an early grasp of concepts, better preparing them for the future and giving them a competitive edge in the job market.

Renowned actor Boman Irani expressed excitement about the platform provided to school students, believing that PHN Techno Lab will ignite their curiosity and passion for robotics, paving the way for their future success. Actress Genelia Deshmukh shared similar sentiments, emphasizing that robotics is the future, and that PHN Techno Lab opens doors to endless possibilities. Sonalee Kulkarni, another celebrated actress, admired Mr. Pradip Narayankar for his inspiring journey and dedication to society. She believes that PHN Techno Lab will empower students to excel in the world of technology. Actor Ankush Chaudhari expressed his enthusiasm for being part of the event and his excitement about future collaborations with PHN to advance education.

100+ renowned school directors and principals from across Maharashtra attended the PHN Techno Lab launch event. They were honoured with the 'Ace of Initiative Award' for their outstanding contributions to STEM education and for implementing the PHN Techno Lab in their schools for 5 years. Their commitment to providing students with essential skills for success in today's tech-driven world was recognized and celebrated. PHN Techno Lab stands out with its strong emphasis on hands-on learning, IITian Industry experts have collaborated to create a well-crafted syllabus for students' robotic learning. Students have the opportunity to engage in three projects annually, applying their knowledge directly within their schools. They can also participate in various competitions organized by PHN Techno Lab and other platforms, enhancing their practical implementation skills. The lab goes beyond time and location constraints, providing real-time access to resources and updates, and enabling continuous technological exploration.

The impeccable design of the robotics labs, prioritizing student safety, is another standout feature of PHN Techno Lab. State-of-the-art infrastructure and safety protocols enable students to explore, experiment, and push the boundaries of their creativity and innovation with confidence. Schools interested in joining this technological revolution can register with PHN Techno Lab through their website, email, or contact number. The launch of PHN Techno Lab has set a new standard for affordable robotics education in India, fostering creativity, problem-solving skills, and essential future-ready competencies among students. It is a transformative initiative that shapes the young minds of India, equipping them with invaluable skills for success in today's rapidly advancing world.

