Left Menu

Telangana's Ambitious Economic Vision for 2047

Telangana aims to contribute 10% to India's GDP by 2047, inspired by Guang-Dong's economic model. The state's strategy includes the CURE, PURE, RARE model, dividing it into service, manufacturing, and agriculture zones. Collaboration with global partners is crucial for this growth journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:35 IST
Telangana's Ambitious Economic Vision for 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the state's ambitious goal of contributing 10% to India's GDP by 2047, inspired by China's Guang-Dong province.

Speaking at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, Reddy outlined a strategy to transform the state into a USD 3 trillion economy, leveraging zones dedicated to services, manufacturing, and agriculture.

The summit, endorsed by national leaders, underscored Telangana's growth potential, focusing on collaboration and competition to achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Stakeholders, including global partners, are seen as key to realizing this transformative agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025