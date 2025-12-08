Telangana's Ambitious Economic Vision for 2047

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the state's ambitious goal of contributing 10% to India's GDP by 2047, inspired by China's Guang-Dong province.

Speaking at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, Reddy outlined a strategy to transform the state into a USD 3 trillion economy, leveraging zones dedicated to services, manufacturing, and agriculture.

The summit, endorsed by national leaders, underscored Telangana's growth potential, focusing on collaboration and competition to achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Stakeholders, including global partners, are seen as key to realizing this transformative agenda.

