Container vessel runs aground in Hooghly river, safely refloated later

The master of the vessel, Edwin Deen Ramas, along with 20 crew members from Philippines and Malaysia, are safe, the official said.However, swift action was taken by the Kolkata Port or Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata which dispatched Tugs to assist the stranded vessel.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:05 IST
The 140-metre-long container vessel, MTT Singapore, which ran aground in the Hooghly River near Garchumuk in West Bengal's Howrah district due to steering failure on Wednesday morning, has been successfully refloated and is now securely anchored at Falta, a Kolkata Port official said.

The incident, which took place at around 11.30 am, had caused concerns as the vessel was carrying 338 containers from Port Kelang in Malaysia, bound for Netaji Subhash Dock under Kolkata Dock System. The master of the vessel, Edwin Deen Ramas, along with 20 crew members from Philippines and Malaysia, are safe, the official said.

However, swift action was taken by the Kolkata Port or Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata which dispatched Tugs to assist the stranded vessel. Tugs from Kolkata and Haldia were immediately deployed to help pull the vessel free.

After meticulous efforts, the container vessel was successfully refloated.

The authorities, keeping safety in mind, advised the master of the vessel to ensure the containers are securely placed to prevent any potential accidents during the remaining journey.

No oil spill has been reported. Now, with repairs underway for the steering, the container vessel is all set to resume its voyage to the Kolkata dock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

