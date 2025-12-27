Blaze at Bhopal Timber Market: Workers Injured, Goods Destroyed

A devastating fire erupted at a timber market in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, early on Saturday morning, severely injuring three workers and causing substantial damage to the premises.

The fire, which started on Bharat Talkies Road, prompted a swift response from the fire department, who received the emergency call at around 2.45 am. By 6 am, more than 24 fire tenders had managed to bring the inferno under control.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Saurabh Patel stated that the blaze was not caused by a short circuit. The godown owner estimated losses of Rs 1 crore, with several resources including 30 water bowsers, two JCBs, and a Poclain machine being deployed to extinguish the flames.