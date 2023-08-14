Let’s get Prepare to be captivated by "Cheta Singh," a movie that promises to leave a lasting impact, trailer out now

Left Menu

Get ready to witness a groundbreaking moment in Punjabi cinema as Saga Studios, formerly known as Saga Music along with Nakash Films unveils its latest release ‘Cheta Singh’, breaking away from the traditional comedy genre. Saga Studios and Nakash Films have come with a marvelous story revolving around vengeance against the evil-faced society. The movie ‘Cheta Singh’ is all set to hit theatres on 1st September 2023.

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 14: Get ready to witness a groundbreaking moment in Punjabi cinema as Saga Studios, formerly known as Saga Music along with Nakash Films unveils its latest release 'Cheta Singh', breaking away from the traditional comedy genre. Saga Studios and Nakash Films have come with a marvelous story revolving around vengeance against the evil-faced society. The movie 'Cheta Singh' is all set to hit theatres on 1st September 2023.

"Cheta Sing" marks a significant departure from the usual comedic offerings in Punjabi cinema. Saga Studios and Nakash Films are proud to present a gripping thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With an engaging storyline, intense performances, and high-octane action, this movie is set to redefine the industry's boundaries. After dropping two grandiloquent posters of 'Cheta Singh', Saga Studios and Nakash Films are all set to make the audiences gloomed with its trailer releasing on 10th August, 2023.

So finally the wait is over for flabbergasting performances on screen. Post watching the trailer, it can be said that both the posters served justice to the trailer yet have kept the audiences dumbfounded as far as the storyline of the movie is concerned. The trailer of Cheta Singh looks promising and potent, giving a fair edge to the posters. Directed by Ashish Kumar and having the presence of Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Japji Khaira, Mahabir Bhullar, Baljinder Kaur and many more. Prince Kanwaljit has stick to his guns and leaned forward with a performance never seen before.

Saga Studios, known for their innovative approach and commitment to excellence, is determined to bring something new and exciting to the Punjabi film industry. "Cheta Singh" is a testament to their dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional entertainment. Prepare to be captivated by "Cheta Singh," a movie that promises to leave a lasting impact on Punjabi cinema. Stay tuned for more updates and be ready to experience a thrilling ride like never before.

