Trump Plans Sale of Venezuelan Oil Amid Political Upheaval

President Donald Trump unveiled a plan to refine and sell Venezuelan oil in coordination with the Venezuelan government, following the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro. This move, amid allegations of human rights abuses and international criticism, marks a significant U.S. intervention in Venezuelan politics.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has announced a plan to sell up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil, previously blocked under U.S. sanctions. This marks a significant shift, as Washington appears to align with the Venezuelan government, following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, who is currently facing drug charges in New York.

The military operation, which reportedly resulted in substantial casualties, drew international condemnation from Russia, China, and leftist allies of Venezuela. Meanwhile, the U.S. has maintained its stance on Venezuela's political future and expressed intentions to work with interim President Delcy Rodriguez and other officials, despite opposition leaders seeking a more significant role.

The deal could yield up to $1.9 billion, and Trump plans to involve U.S. oil companies in rebuilding Venezuela's oil infrastructure. This strategy has also raised concerns about the U.S.'s diplomatic approach, with Trump's decision to side with figures in Maduro's government, purportedly for stability, shaping the dialogue around Venezuela's governance.

