Yemen's Turbulence: Southern Leader on the Run
Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, evaded a flight to Riyadh, hinting at internal instability amid ongoing clashes between UAE-backed STC and the Saudi-supported Yemeni government. His disappearance occurs as coalition forces execute controlled strikes in al-Dhalea amidst rising tensions with the Houthis.
Aidarous al-Zubaidi, head of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC), vanished before catching a scheduled flight to Riyadh. His absence raises questions amidst increasing turmoil in Yemen.
The development highlights tensions between the UAE-backed STC and Yemen's Saudi-supported government, threatening the already delicate alliance among Gulf countries. A forum addressing southern issues was recently proposed in Riyadh.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki reported Zubaidi's unexplained absence from the flight carrying top STC leaders. Reports indicate Zubaidi mobilized troops and armed factions, prompting pre-emptive airstrikes in al-Dhalea. The ongoing feud has fractured the coalition originally formed to counter the Iran-aligned Houthis.
