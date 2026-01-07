Left Menu

Yemen's Turbulence: Southern Leader on the Run

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, evaded a flight to Riyadh, hinting at internal instability amid ongoing clashes between UAE-backed STC and the Saudi-supported Yemeni government. His disappearance occurs as coalition forces execute controlled strikes in al-Dhalea amidst rising tensions with the Houthis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 09:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 09:14 IST
Yemen's Turbulence: Southern Leader on the Run
Aidarous al-Zubaidi

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, head of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC), vanished before catching a scheduled flight to Riyadh. His absence raises questions amidst increasing turmoil in Yemen.

The development highlights tensions between the UAE-backed STC and Yemen's Saudi-supported government, threatening the already delicate alliance among Gulf countries. A forum addressing southern issues was recently proposed in Riyadh.

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki reported Zubaidi's unexplained absence from the flight carrying top STC leaders. Reports indicate Zubaidi mobilized troops and armed factions, prompting pre-emptive airstrikes in al-Dhalea. The ongoing feud has fractured the coalition originally formed to counter the Iran-aligned Houthis.

TRENDING

1
Mystery Unveiled: Human-like Remains Found in Thane

Mystery Unveiled: Human-like Remains Found in Thane

 India
2
Woman Cons Cab Drivers: A Tale of Deception and Unpaid Fares

Woman Cons Cab Drivers: A Tale of Deception and Unpaid Fares

 India
3
Seoul's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Ties with China and Japan

Seoul's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Ties with China and Japan

 South Korea
4
Lenovo and NVIDIA Launch the AI Cloud Gigafactory Revolution

Lenovo and NVIDIA Launch the AI Cloud Gigafactory Revolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026