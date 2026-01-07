Choreographed Collision: A Tale of Manipulation and Deceit

A seemingly ordinary road accident in a bustling district turned out to be a meticulously orchestrated crime rooted in obsession and deceit.

Authorities revealed that two individuals staged a deliberate scooter crash, injuring a woman to feign heroism and win her trust. The main perpetrator, 24-year-old Ranjith Rajan, and his accomplice, Ajas, aimed to manipulate emotions for personal gain.

On December 23, a woman was riding her scooter home when a vehicle intentionally struck her, leading to severe injuries. Initially recorded as an accident, investigations exposed the act as premeditated. Consequently, charges of attempted murder were added to the case. Both accused were apprehended and presented in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)