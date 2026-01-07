Left Menu

Choreographed Collision: A Tale of Manipulation and Deceit

A staged scooter accident in a busy district was a calculated crime. A 24-year-old, Ranjith Rajan, with the help of his friend staged a crash to feign heroism and regain a past relationship. Their deceit was unveiled during an investigation, leading to charges of attempted murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 07-01-2026 09:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 09:19 IST
Choreographed Collision: A Tale of Manipulation and Deceit
  • Country:
  • India

A seemingly ordinary road accident in a bustling district turned out to be a meticulously orchestrated crime rooted in obsession and deceit.

Authorities revealed that two individuals staged a deliberate scooter crash, injuring a woman to feign heroism and win her trust. The main perpetrator, 24-year-old Ranjith Rajan, and his accomplice, Ajas, aimed to manipulate emotions for personal gain.

On December 23, a woman was riding her scooter home when a vehicle intentionally struck her, leading to severe injuries. Initially recorded as an accident, investigations exposed the act as premeditated. Consequently, charges of attempted murder were added to the case. Both accused were apprehended and presented in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

