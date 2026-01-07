Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Dance: Strengthening Ties in Africa's East

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi begins a significant tour of Africa, targeting strategically vital nations like Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania, and Lesotho. This visit seeks to solidify China's influence on the continent, focusing on trade routes and alliances as it navigates global economic challenges.

China's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, commenced his annual New Year tour in Africa on Wednesday, prioritizing the continent's strategic eastern regions. The world's second-largest economy is determined to bolster its influence across Africa through this high-profile diplomatic initiative.

Wang Yi's itinerary includes stops in Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania, and Lesotho. His visit to Somalia marks the first by a Chinese foreign minister since the 1980s, aiming to provide diplomatic support following Israel's recent recognition of Somaliland. China has reaffirmed its backing for Somalia, underlining its interest in the Gulf of Aden, a pivotal trade corridor.

Tanzania remains central to China's strategy to enhance access to Africa's copper resources, with initiatives to refurbish the Tazara Railway. Meanwhile, in Lesotho, China seeks to underscore its role as a proponent of free trade, extending tariff-free access to its expansive market for the world's poorest economies, contrasting with recent U.S. trade policies.

