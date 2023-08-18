Left Menu

Paddy planting leads overall 2023 kharif crops sowing in India

Farmers in India have sown kharif crops across 1022.51 lakh hectares so far this year, as against 1021.48 lakh hectares in the same period of last year, according to the latest data from the Agriculture Ministry.

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 18:28 IST
Paddy planting leads overall 2023 kharif crops sowing in India
Farmers working in fields (ANI/ File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers in India have sown Kharif crops across 1022.51 lakh hectares so far this year, as against 1021.48 lakh hectares in the same period of last year, according to the latest data from the Agriculture Ministry. On a yearly basis, the sowing is largely steady according to the data from the Ministry.

Commodity-wise, paddy sowing is at 360.79 lakh hectares, as against 345.79 lakh hectares same period last year. India in July amended the rice export norms by putting Non-Basmati white rice, a major export item, in the "prohibited" category. For pulses, comprising Arhar, Urad, Moong, and Kulthi, among others, the sowing is, however, lower year-on-year. Agriculture ministry data showed the total pulses sowing so far this Kharif is 114.93 lakh hectares, as against 126.52 lakh hectares last year.

Further, the sowing of oilseeds, which groundnut, soybean, sunflower, sesame, and others, too were marginally lower at 185.91 lakh hectares, as against 189.08 lakh hectares. Sugarcane farmers have so far sown crops across 56.06 lakh hectares, as against 55.32 lakh hectares last year, data showed.

India has three cropping seasons -- Summer, Kharif, and Rabi. Crops that are sown during October and November and the produce harvested from January-March depending on maturity are Rabi. Crops sown during June-July and dependent on monsoon rains are harvested in October-November are kharif. Crops produced between Rabi and Kharif are Summer crops. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
2
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023