The Kothari Group of Industries celebrated the 50th golden jubilee of its glorious legacy with great enthusiasm

ThePRTree New Delhi [India], August 24: The renowned and leading industrial house of Kanpur, the Kothari Group of Industries, celebrated its 50th golden jubilee of a magnificent heritage with grand jubilation at Shree Ganga Valley Banquet Hall in Bithoor, Kanpur. The occasion also marked the launch of the book "Shunya se Gagan tak," based on the life of the founder and chairman of Kothari Group of Industries, Late Mansukh Bhai Kothari. It highlights the struggles of Late Mansukh Bhai Kothari, how a man travelled from Gujarat to Kanpur to set up a conglomerate that became a legacy.

Satish Mahana, Vidhan Sabha Speaker, citing the example of the founder Mansukh Bhai Kothari, pointed out that in the past 50 years, the Kothari Group of Industries has garnered immense support and gained the trust of customers, always striving to improve and excel further. The substantial personality of Late Mansukh Bhai Kothari, his foresight, dedication, hard work, and gentle nature have left an indelible mark on the industrial world. His unparalleled determination and inspiration have charted a new course for the industrial sector in Kanpur. The book was launched by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana, and the Chairperson and Managing Director, Deepak Kothari, accompanied with Aarti Kothari. As the famous lyricist took the stage, the entire hall resonated with applause. Manoj praised Kanpur's hospitality in his ever-famous style. Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya mesmerized the audience with his magical voice and told everyone how his voice helped actors get superhits in the industry. Welcoming Kapil Dev to the gathering, Deepak Kothari told how his father was a fan of the cricketer. Kapil Dev's famous 175-run inning was mentioned by Kothari, which was played in adverse conditions and how Kothari was inspired by it. Pan Parag captured the global market with its famous tagline "Dhoom macha de, Rang Jama de." It is known that Pan Parag was launched in the year 1973. The skilful leadership behind the creation of the Pan Parag product was provided by Late M.M. Kothari. He was a trailblazer of his time, earning popularity under the name of Babuji. In the 1980s, instead of large tin packaging, it was introduced in smaller pouches, swiftly assuming a dominant position in the market. Pan Parag needs no introduction, for it is synonymous with the name Pan Masala. The exceptional finesse and quality-consciousness of Babuji's inner craftsmanship have inspired Pan Parag to achieve new heights. Over the past 50 years, the Kothari Group of Industries has earned immense support and the trust of customers, always striving to enhance and surpass their performance. The notable personality of Late Mansukh Bhai Kothari, his visionary outlook, dedication, hard work, and gentle demeanour have left an indelible mark on the industrial world. His unswerving determination and inspiration have set a new course for the industrial sector in Kanpur.

The Kothari Group of Industries believes in contributing to people's prosperity, environmental protection, respect for ethical values, and culture. In this way, the Kothari Group of Industries aligns themselves with Babuji's strategy. The occasion was star-studded by the presence of the previous captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, lyricist Manoj Muntashir, Music composer Anand Raj Anand, and the director of Kothari group, Mitesh Kothari, MP Rajeev Shukla and other honourable businessmen of the city.

