Governor of Telangana Felicitates Graduates at the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of SRM University-AP

NewsVoir Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 2: "Education provides you confidence. Sharpen your skills each passing day and visualise the development of your nation. Learn more than expected and earn more than expected is the ideology that we live by today," Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, the chief guest of the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of SRM University-AP remarked while addressing the graduating Class of 2023.

The university has conferred the prestigious degrees to the Graduate Class of 2023 at the 3rd Convocation Ceremony on September 02, 2023, in the august presence of Guest of Honour, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, President-Indian National Science Academy; Dr T R Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor, SRM Group of Institutions; Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor; Prof. Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor, SRM University-AP; Other dignitaries; Deans of all schools, faculty, staff and parents of the graduating batch. A remarkable 883 graduates, including 13 PhD scholars, 17 Gold medallists, 6 Silver medallists and 2 Bronze medallists were awarded their degrees at the momentous ceremony held at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium. "In our objective of being globally connected, nationally relevant and regionally transformative university, we have adopted a five-year strategic plan with five goals – Achieve academic excellence, Intensify research, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, Enhance student experience, Attain financial sustainability and Improve perception and visibility," stated Vice Chancellor, Prof. Manoj K Arora in his welcome address and briefing about the annual report on the progress of the institution in the past academic year.

Founder Chancellor, Dr T R Paarivendhar, in his address to the young graduates, commented that India's first solar launch, Aditya L1 and our country's presidency over the G20 summit coincided with the students' graduation and encouraged them to strive for excellence with love for family, their alma mater and country in their hearts. "Success in life needs to be balanced with philosophy and spirituality. SRM University-AP has prepared you for the transition of student to alumni, by imparting knowledge and the skill to learning how to learn. Use the skills you have acquired to pursue prosperity and contribute to the growth of society," advised Pro-Chancellor, Dr P Sathyanarayanan on this milestone event. The university also conferred an Honorary Doctorate to Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, esteemed Guest of Honour by the Founder Chancellor, Dr T R Paarivendhar and Hon'ble Governor for his exemplary contributions to the field of sciences. "Success and inclusive development is going to be a global challenge. As we continue to progress at an unprecedented pace, remember that new knowledge is no knowledge without using it for socio-economic good" stated Prof. Sharma in his address. He deeply appreciated how research is ingrained into the very fabric of the varsity's educational approach assuring research opportunities to the young researchers of our country.

